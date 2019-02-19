Home Cities Delhi

Bentley, driven by business tycoon Ponty Chadha's nephew, hits auto, kills foreigner in Delhi

The auto driver was also injured in the accident, which happened on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, which houses several embassies, they added.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bentley-PontyChadha

A speeding Bentley SUV allegedly rammed into an auto rickshaw at Vinay marg in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A foreign national was killed and three persons were injured on Monday after a speeding Bentley car hit an autorickshaw in Lutyens' Delhi, police said.

The incident took place around 1.32 pm after which police rushed to the spot, they added.

The speeding luxury car was being driven by 19-year-old Ashis Singh Chadha, nephew of business tycoon Ponty Chadha.

In 2012, Ponty Chadha was killed along with his brother after both sides fired at each other.

Ashis was caught by locals after the accident and was handed over to police.

The autorickshaw was carrying three women who belong to Turkmenistan.

One of the women succumbed to injuries, while the other two women are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital, police said.

The auto driver was also injured in the accident, which happened on Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri, which houses several embassies, they added.

The car hit a lamppost after hitting the autorickhsaw.

The front portion of the car was completely damaged, while the autorickshaw was mangled after the accident.

The blood samples of the errant car driver did not reveal any traces of alcohol.

(With online desk inputs)

Delhi accident Ponty Chadha Bentley

