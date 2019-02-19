Home Cities Delhi

Business districts in Delhi down shutters in solidarity with Pulwama martyrs

Delhi has seen a string of candlelight marches and protests in the last three-four days, with all sections of the society coming out to express solidarity with the Pulwama martyrs.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Traders sit outside closed shops at Chandni Chowk during the Monday strike called by CAIT to pay tribute to the Pulwama martyrs | Naveen kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shops remained closed at Chandni Chowk and other business districts in the city as retailers observed a strike to demand boycott of Pakistani and Chinese goods in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had called for a nationwide trade bandh to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. The trade body also plans to raise financial assistance for the families of 
the martyrs.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the strike was observed in prominent markets such as Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Place, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh. “In the current scenario, the government should impose an absolute ban on trade with Pakistan. Goods worth about Rs 3,500 crore are being imported from Pakistan annually. The CAIT has also demanded of the government to levy at least 300 per cent customs duty on goods being imported from China, so that import from China is discouraged,” Khandelwal told a news agency.

Delhi has seen a string of candlelight marches and protests in the last three-four days, with all sections of the society coming out to express solidarity with the Pulwama martyrs.  Political parties have also held marches and condolence sessions in memory of the slain and injured CRPF personnel.

