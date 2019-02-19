Capturing routine survival on canvas

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Delhi-based artist Ranjan Kaul is nothing if not a humanist. His ongoing show ‘Staying Alive’ at Lalit Kala Akademi (on till February 20) is an ample proof of that. The exhibition showcases the miseries of everyday life of the marginalised and oft-neglected people, who the artist encountered while walking or driving down the streets of Delhi.

Through his paintings in oil, mixed media and water colour, Kaul shows the compulsions and predicaments of these people through their myriad moods, emotions and dynamics.

Many of his works on display are on contemplation, capturing different facets of people. He has consciously eliminated the backdrop narrative, focusing solely on the individual character, using both abstraction and simplification to emphasise form and expression.

The human figure in each of his works depicts a different expression, seen not just on the face but also in the body posture and hand gestures. Each of the works, be it water colour, oil pastels, acrylic or mixed media, conveys pathos. “That’s because this is the emotion I feel when I see these people,” he says.

Whatever it be, the strong connectedness of his works with the existing social reality leaves a deep impact on you, however sad it is.

In all, there are 45 works on display. Included in the works are passengers on a railway platform; patients outside a clinic; middle-aged sex workers waiting for customers etc. In the work titled ‘The Chariot’, Kaul shows a rickshaw-wallah racing down the street as a horse carrying two passengers, while the work titled ‘Of Holes and the Elephant in the Room’ is a scathing attack on the callous attitude of the government authorities towards sanitation workers.

In another work titled ‘Lipstick’, Kaul uses red lipstick to symbolise a woman’s dreams and aspirations. “Lipstick is also a weapon of empowerment,” he says.

“Despite all their trials, all these guys are survivors, and that is what is remarkable. I would be miserable if I was in their shoes,” he says.

Kaul has kept his works open-ended, letting the viewer draw his own inferences. “While I did have my own thoughts while creating these works, I also want to let the viewer contemplate. Engaging the viewer is very important,” he says. Besides painting, Kaul is also a creative writer and has a novel Through the Forest, Darkly and a collection of short stories, Silent Realities, to his credit.