Delhi Budget on to be tabled on February 26 

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address will be initiated by Minister of Development Gopal Rai on February 23.

Budget (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly’s Budget session will begin with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address on February 22 and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the annual budget on February 26. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Delhi Assembly met Monday, under the chairmanship of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and took the decision.

“Being the first session of the year, Lieutenant Governor will address the Assembly at 11 AM on February 22. The formal sitting of the House will commence half-an-hour after conclusion of the L-G’s address,” an official statement said.

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address will be initiated by Minister of Development Gopal Rai on February 23. Sisodia will present the ‘Status Report of Outcome Budget 2018-2019 on the same day. Also, he will present the Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-2019 on February 25. The annual budget will be presented on February 26. The budget proposals will be discussed on February 27-28.

