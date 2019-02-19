Kejriwal throws his weight behind Puducherry CM in tussle with L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the ongoing dharna by his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy, who is locked in a power tussle with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the Congress urged the Centre’s intervention in the matter. Narayanasamy had last week accused Bedi of interfering in the government’s functioning and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging her to create problems in running administrative affairs in the Union Territory.

The CM had written to Bedi on February 2, accusing her of delaying clearance to welfare schemes and bypassing the elected government. On Monday Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel wrote to home minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to intervene in the matter.“You are requested to intervene so that the democratically elected government is able to discharge its constitutional responsibility in Puducherry,” said Patel in his letter dated February 18.

“The omissions and commissions on her part are detrimental to peace, progress and good governance in Puducherry,” Patel said. On Wednesday, Narayanasamy had staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan, the official residence of Governor Kiran Bedi, alleging she was misusing her powers and also interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the government.

Kejriwal, who is also embroiled in a bitter tussle with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, whom he accused of interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the government, joined Narayanasamy’s dharna on Monday in a show of solidarity with his Puducherry counterpart. Kejriwal, accompanied by his second-in-command Manish Sisodia and the party’s in-charge in Puducherry Somnath Bharti, arrived at the site of the sit-in protest and addressed the people.

“Visited Puducherry CM VNarayanasamy to express solidarity with the people of Puducherry. V Narayanasamy is fighting against a dictatorship of Puducherry’s LG. UT status to Delhi and Puducherry is an injustice to their people. We will fight together for full statehood (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted after his visit.

It was a rare instance of the AAP’s national convenor coming out openly in support of a Congress leader after talks of an alliance between the two parties in the national capital fell through.

Kejriwal and Bedi, a former AAP leader, have been rivals from the time she vaulted over to the saffron camp and was named as the BJP’s chief ministerial pick in the 2014 Assembly elections. Hedging its bets on the former Delhi top cop cost the BJP dear in the national capital, as it was decimated in the Assembly polls.“She (Bedi) is virtually paralyzing the entire elected government of Puducherry. What’s happening here is absolutely shocking. But the larger question is, who is Kiran Bedi accountable to?” Kejriwal said.