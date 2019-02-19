Home Cities Delhi

Delhi mother and daughter nabbed after selling same house five times

Police said three cases of cheating and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the mother-daughter duo.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:32 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wealthy buyers evincing interest in a property at a posh Delhi locality is routine, but this particular house was ‘sold’ to five separate parties! An MBA graduate from London and her mother were arrested for duping the buyers of Rs 2.5 crore with the help of forged documents of their Greater Kailash house. A probe revealed that Anuradha Kapoor, 43, hatched the conspiracy with her Molly, 65, some four-five years ago to make a quick buck, the police said on Monday.

Anuradha and Molly Kapoor face three
cases in the city | Express

“After cheating the five people, they were leading a lavish life in five-star hotels of Delhi-NCR. They also made trips to the UK, the US, Singapore, Australia and Sri Lanka and were planning to net new targets,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Bansal said three cases of cheating and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the mother-daughter duo.

“Sincere efforts were made earlier but no clue was found. Therefore, both the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by a Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket Court,” the Additional DCP said. “The two had been absconding since then.” The mother and the daughter were nabbed from Surya Hotel, New Friends Colony on Saturday after the police got a tip-off about their whereabouts. 

Anuradha is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and went to London University to pursue MBA (Finance). After returning from the UK, she worked as a freelance stock consultant, the police said. 
She told the police that she had hatched the conspiracy along with her mother to cheat gullible buyers in order to earn to quick money and live a lavish life. Now, the two women are facing cases of cheating lodged against them at Defence Colony and Greater Kailash police stations.

Probe reveals shady past 

The Delhi Police found Anuradha was allegedly on the run after she had come out on bail in a separate case in Goa in 2015. The Goa Police had arrested the Delhi woman in connection with the murder of a casino agent there.

delhi

