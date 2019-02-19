Home Cities Delhi

Ten-year-old girl raped multiple times by neighbour in east Delhi

The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl was raped multiple times allegedly by her neighbour in east Delhi's New Ashok Vihar area, police said Monday.

Officials at the New Ashok Nagar police station said they were on Sunday informed about a girl being raped allegedly by her neighbour, following which they rushed to the spot.

The victim told the investigating officer that the man, 27, who lives nearby, raped her and also threatened her, police said.

She has been raped by the accused on multiple occasions, a senior officer said.

He would take her to a secluded spot in the building, where the victim and the accused's families resided, to rape her, the officer added.

The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.

However, the victim finally mustered the courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother following which they approached the police, he said.

Confirming the incident, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and the accused arrested.

The accused was working at a private firm, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp