Home Cities Delhi

Centre nod to Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod to Central assistance of Rs 5,634 crore.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) covering a distance of 82.15 km at a cost of Rs 30,274 crore.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod to Central assistance of Rs 5,634 crore in the form of a grant and subordinate debt, institutional arrangement and legal framework for the project and conditions of sanction of the project.

The RRTS is a first-of-its-kind rail-based high-speed regional transit system to be implemented in India.
“Once operational, it will be the fastest, most comfortable and safest mode of commuter transport in the National Capital Region (NCR),” an official statement said.

The RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the NCR to address issues of congestion and air pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regional Rapid Transit System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp