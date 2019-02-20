Centre nod to Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) covering a distance of 82.15 km at a cost of Rs 30,274 crore.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod to Central assistance of Rs 5,634 crore in the form of a grant and subordinate debt, institutional arrangement and legal framework for the project and conditions of sanction of the project.

The RRTS is a first-of-its-kind rail-based high-speed regional transit system to be implemented in India.

“Once operational, it will be the fastest, most comfortable and safest mode of commuter transport in the National Capital Region (NCR),” an official statement said.

The RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the NCR to address issues of congestion and air pollution.