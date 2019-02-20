Home Cities Delhi

Delhi did not spend any money on nutrition scheme for women, kids: RTI reply

As per the RTI reply, no quarterly progress report is demanded by the Centre from the states on the scheme. 

Published: 20th February 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Shagun Kapil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government did not incur any expenditure under the Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, aimed at improving nutritional outcomes, in the financial year 2017-18, even as it received over Rs 9 crore as Central assistance under the scheme.

As per an RTI reply, the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government did not sanction any budget for 2017-18; nor did it make any expenditure during that year on the nutrition scheme for the city, where the death of three minor girls due to starvation last year had once again brought to light the gaps in implementation of food security schemes. 

The POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Abhiyaan aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The targets under it are to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia (among young children, women and adolescent girls). 
The scheme is funded by International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and government budgetary support, which is shared 60:40 between the Centre and states and Union Territories. 

According to data on the website of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), funds of around `9.45 crore were sanctioned and released in three instalments by the Centre during 2017-18. 
However, a reply to an RTI query filed by a social activist stated that while no budget was sanctioned by the Delhi government from its 40 per cent share, it also did not incur any expenditure from the funds sanctioned by the Centre.

Delhi government officials point out that one of the reasons for funds remaining underutilised is that they were released towards the end of financial year. While one instalment for the financial year (April 2017-March 2018) was sanctioned on December 30, 2017, the other two were released on March 23 and 28, 2018, respectively.

However, a Delhi WCD official, who did not wish to be identified, said a lack of clear definition on how these funds have to be spent is one of the roadblocks in their utilisation. 
“No set accountability by the policymakers on utilising these funds could be another reason,” the official said. 

As per the RTI reply, no quarterly progress report is demanded by the Centre from the states on the scheme. 

“The key to achieve zero hunger and malnutrition by 2030 depends how well the government programmes are implemented. Government must take pro-active action to see that the allocated budgets are properly utilised and in a time-bound manner,” said Arvind Singh, Head, Advocacy and Research, Matri Sudha which is running a campaign to sensitise the community on good nutrition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poshan Abhiyaan scheme RTI delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp