Delhi did not spend any money on nutrition scheme for women, kids: RTI reply

Shagun Kapil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government did not incur any expenditure under the Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, aimed at improving nutritional outcomes, in the financial year 2017-18, even as it received over Rs 9 crore as Central assistance under the scheme.

As per an RTI reply, the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government did not sanction any budget for 2017-18; nor did it make any expenditure during that year on the nutrition scheme for the city, where the death of three minor girls due to starvation last year had once again brought to light the gaps in implementation of food security schemes.

The POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Abhiyaan aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The targets under it are to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia (among young children, women and adolescent girls).

The scheme is funded by International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and government budgetary support, which is shared 60:40 between the Centre and states and Union Territories.

According to data on the website of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), funds of around `9.45 crore were sanctioned and released in three instalments by the Centre during 2017-18.

However, a reply to an RTI query filed by a social activist stated that while no budget was sanctioned by the Delhi government from its 40 per cent share, it also did not incur any expenditure from the funds sanctioned by the Centre.

Delhi government officials point out that one of the reasons for funds remaining underutilised is that they were released towards the end of financial year. While one instalment for the financial year (April 2017-March 2018) was sanctioned on December 30, 2017, the other two were released on March 23 and 28, 2018, respectively.

However, a Delhi WCD official, who did not wish to be identified, said a lack of clear definition on how these funds have to be spent is one of the roadblocks in their utilisation.

“No set accountability by the policymakers on utilising these funds could be another reason,” the official said.

As per the RTI reply, no quarterly progress report is demanded by the Centre from the states on the scheme.

“The key to achieve zero hunger and malnutrition by 2030 depends how well the government programmes are implemented. Government must take pro-active action to see that the allocated budgets are properly utilised and in a time-bound manner,” said Arvind Singh, Head, Advocacy and Research, Matri Sudha which is running a campaign to sensitise the community on good nutrition.