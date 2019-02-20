Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court asks CBSE, Delhi University to help transgender seeks name, gender change in education records

The Board has taken the stand that request for such changes in its records would be entertained only if it is made before publication of the 10th or 12th results.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Pushkar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed CBSE and Delhi University to work out a way to help a transgender who is seeking change of name and gender, from male to female, in education records.

Coming to her aid, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao expressed displeasure with the CBSE and DU for declining to change her name and gender, saying that when the Supreme Court has recognised their right to declare their gender identity, statutory bodies like the education board and the varsity "have to rise to the occasion to help her".

CBSE and DU contended that once a student has left the institution, his or her past records cannot be changed thereafter.

The Board has taken the stand that request for such changes in its records would be entertained only if it is made before publication of the 10th or 12th results, while DU norms say that for change of name and gender, the same have to be first altered in the CBSE records.

Disapproving of the stand taken by the two statutory bodies, the bench said: "You cannot say it is history for you. You keep your history, but give her a certificate declaring her changed name and gender. Give a declaration without changing your records. You should understand the practical problems they (transgenders) suffer. If they apply for a passport now, it will be put in objection due to contradiction in their names and gender now and what is shown in their education records. You need to be considerate. You cannot put everyone in one basket and say that you won't do it."

Justice Menon also said that he has seen various varsities issuing duplicate mark sheets displaying the original and changed names, in cases where a woman gets married after passing out from the university.

The court assured the petitioner that her right to gender identity was a constitutional right which has been recognised by the apex court and said "let us work out what can be done".

It directed the lawyers for CBSE and DU to take instructions on how it can be worked out and listed the matter for further hearing on March 13.

The bench was hearing a PIL challenging the guidelines of the Centre, DU and CBSE for change of name and gender by a person. The Department of Publications of the Centre requires that a sex reassignment surgery be undergone before change of name and gender.

The petitioner was assigned the male gender at birth but identifies self as a transgender, her petition, filed through advocate Yashraj Singh Deora, has said. It has alleged that the criteria laid down by the authorities for change of name and gender are "arbitrary and unreasonable".

It has referred to a Supreme Court decision of 2014 in the NALSA case wherein it was held that insistence on a sex reassignment surgery for declaring one's gender was illegal and immoral.

The petitioner has contended that the guidelines under challenge are "depriving her of the right to live with dignity and to self identify her gender which is different from the one assigned at birth."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE Delhi university Transgender Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp