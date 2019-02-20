Fire-hit Hotel Arpit Palace's licensee arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it had arrested 70-year-old Shardendu Goel, the licensee of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a fire last week killed 17 persons.

Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said Goel was evading arrest and a lookout circular had been issued against him. “He was produced at the Tis Hazari court earlier in the day. After his anticipatory bail was dismissed, he surrendered.”

Shardendu Goel (right), the

licensee of Hotel Arpit

Palace

The court has sent Goel to police custody for four days.

Goel is the elder brother of the hotel’s owner, Rakesh Goel, who was arrested at Delhi airport on Saturday when he arrived from Qatar. The police said the two brothers would be interrogated to find out the lapses that led to the massive fire on February 12.

The hotel’s general manager and assistant manager were arrested in connection with the incident earlier.

During his interrogation, Rakesh Goel admitted that he had acquired a no objection certificate and approval for the hotel by corrupt means.

According to the police, the hotel had not taken any security measures, with an unauthorized kitchen running in the basement. There were other irregularities, with the hotel having no panic alarm, and temporary structures made of flammable material.

The fire is said to have been started by a spark from an air conditioner in Room No. 109, and later spread to other parts of the building.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said on Tuesday that the body had suspended the health licences of 75 more hotels in Karol Bagh.

“The NDMC has suspended licences of a total of 105 hotels till today, after their fire NOCs were cancelled. Letters have also been shot off to the DJB and power discoms to cut off their water and electricity connections,” the official said.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta had on Monday said that the civic body’s probe team investigating the fire at Hotel Arpit Palace had found that “violation of fire safety norms seemed to the main factor” resulting in the tragedy.

The Delhi government has already taken action and cancelled fire safety certificates of over 100 hotels inspected in the Karol Bagh area in the past few days.

Getting tough

Municipal authorities have asked Delhi Jal Board and power discoms to cut off water and power supply to hotels whose fire NOC has been cancelled.