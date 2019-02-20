Delhi High Court seeks government response to plea for action against errant hotels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations in the city to a plea for immediate action against hotels and guest houses violating fire safety rules.

In an application, lawyer Arpit Bhargava has sought directions to the Delhi government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to take strict action against the officials whose negligence resulted in the fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh that claimed 17 lives. He has also sought payment of compensation to the families of those who died in the fire.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi government and the three corporations, asking them to file their replies to the plea before the next date of hearing, March 13. Bhargava has urged the court to direct the authorities to frame and implement a policy for periodic inspection of all community halls, hotels and guest houses in the national capital to ensure that such establishments comply with the provisions of the law, especially fire safety and structural safety norms.

Bhargava filed the application in his pending main petition against the running of illegal community or banquet halls in the national capital.

During the hearing, the lawyer told the bench that inaction of the authorities had led to the Karol Bagh tragedy, and if steps were not taken, a major catastrophe could occur.

He told the court that he had moved the petition against illegal banquet halls two years ago, but till date no action had been taken by the authorities to address the issue.

His application said the inaction of the authorities had forced him to file an application seeking contempt action against the officials concerned for not ensuring compliance with fire and structural safety norms.