Home Cities Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund says it is in Teen Murti House legally

The JNMF has been located at Teen Murti since 1967. Its offices are not part of the main building but occupy a set of barracks on its eastern side with a separate entry from Teen Murti Marg.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it was in “authorised occupancy” of the property at Teen Murti, and there was mala fide on the central government’s part in seeking its eviction.

The JNMF has been located at Teen Murti since 1967. Its offices are not part of the main building but occupy a set of barracks on its eastern side with a separate entry from Teen Murti Marg.

The counsel for JNMF submitted before Justice Yogesh Khanna that there it had been occupying the place for 54 years and the estate officer had asked it to vacate the premises in 10 days.

“From 1967 till June 2018, there is no correspondence on record which says that they (government) require this space for library and museum. Suddenly, they come up with this reason to throw us out in June 2018,” advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for JNMF, argued.

The court was hearing a JNMF petition that seeks the setting aside of the estate officer’s eviction notice.
The Centre has claimed that the JNMF’s petition is premature as the proceedings before the estate officer had just begun and the plea was “nothing but an attempt to stall the proceedings of the estate officer”.

It told the high court that the land where Teen Murti Estate, which includes JNMF, is situated had belonged to the government since the establishment of the national capital.

The Centre had said that JNMF was enjoying possession of the property “in the garb” of a November 1, 2018 interim order by which the court had stayed the proceedings before the Directorate of Estates.
During the hearing, Sibal said JNMF was not claiming the title or ownership of the property, its claim was of authorised occupancy.

“The government must show the reasons before the court that after 54 years I am in unauthorised occupation of the property and that it is a public premises. The government cannot function like this,” he said.

He also said the estate officer did not have the power to decide the title of a property and it can only be done it the title of the property is with the government. The JNMF has denied the claims that it was in illegal possession of the property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund JNMF Delhi Teen Murti Marg

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp