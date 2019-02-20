Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund says it is in Teen Murti House legally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it was in “authorised occupancy” of the property at Teen Murti, and there was mala fide on the central government’s part in seeking its eviction.

The JNMF has been located at Teen Murti since 1967. Its offices are not part of the main building but occupy a set of barracks on its eastern side with a separate entry from Teen Murti Marg.

The counsel for JNMF submitted before Justice Yogesh Khanna that there it had been occupying the place for 54 years and the estate officer had asked it to vacate the premises in 10 days.

“From 1967 till June 2018, there is no correspondence on record which says that they (government) require this space for library and museum. Suddenly, they come up with this reason to throw us out in June 2018,” advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for JNMF, argued.

The court was hearing a JNMF petition that seeks the setting aside of the estate officer’s eviction notice.

The Centre has claimed that the JNMF’s petition is premature as the proceedings before the estate officer had just begun and the plea was “nothing but an attempt to stall the proceedings of the estate officer”.

It told the high court that the land where Teen Murti Estate, which includes JNMF, is situated had belonged to the government since the establishment of the national capital.

The Centre had said that JNMF was enjoying possession of the property “in the garb” of a November 1, 2018 interim order by which the court had stayed the proceedings before the Directorate of Estates.

During the hearing, Sibal said JNMF was not claiming the title or ownership of the property, its claim was of authorised occupancy.

“The government must show the reasons before the court that after 54 years I am in unauthorised occupation of the property and that it is a public premises. The government cannot function like this,” he said.

He also said the estate officer did not have the power to decide the title of a property and it can only be done it the title of the property is with the government. The JNMF has denied the claims that it was in illegal possession of the property.