Journalists’ trolled on social media, complain to Home Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Several journalists’ organisations have written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, complaining about trolling of some journalists on social media following the terrorist attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama, and seeking action against the trolls.

“We would like to bring to your kind notice the vicious attacks on the social media directed against several media persons who have commented on the harassment faced by Kashmiri students and others following the dastardly killings of CRPF personnel in Pulwama,” read the letter.

The letter, written jointly by Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Press Club of India (PCI) and Press Association, said that the personal details of some of the media persons were made public.

In addition, the letter said, some media persons had been “bombarded by phone calls threatening violence, including sexual violence, and other forms of repeated intimidation”.

“While the government agencies rightfully rein in those who are spreading fake news and putting out potentially inflammatory messages, we urge the Union Home Ministry under your leadership to act with equal alacrity in identifying and booking those who have been targeting media persons and other individuals with hate messages,” the letter written by the three bodies said.

“Such messages have the potential of inciting hatred and invariably leading to hate crime. Kindly zlook into this with the urgency it demands,” it added.

The three organisations said that the growing tendency to “demonise, hate and abuse people having different viewpoints” was a “deeply worrying trend” that went against the basic tenets of democracy.

NCW for probe into harassment of Dutt

New Delhi: A day after journalist Barkha Dutt gave an account of how Twitter had “routinely been used to harass” her and alleged that her complaints to the microblogging site were not acted upon, the National Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Police, requesting “speedy investigation” in the case. In a notice sent to Police Chief Amulaya Patnaik, NCW “requested to initiate speedy investigation in the matter and take action as per the law”.

The commission sought feedback in the matter at an early date...,” NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said. On Monday, Dutt uploaded on the microblogging site a screenshot of an e-mail, in which she placed on record her “absolute horror and disgust at Twitter’s encouragement of sexual abuse and gender inequality”. “I have been locked out of Twitter because I outed out the names and numbers along with evidence of men who stalked me, threatened me with rape and sent me pictures of their genitals. Twitter was one of the platforms used to circulate my phone number to enable this,” she said.