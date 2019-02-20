Home Cities Delhi

Previous year's Madhyamik question paper "leaks" on WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Purported images of the Life Sciences Madhyamik question paper was circulated on Whatsapp Wednesday, minutes after the start of the exam.

However, it turned out that the paper was of last year's. This was the seventh straight day that images of the question paper circulated on WhatsApp right after the exam started.

Earlier, images of question papers of Bengali, English, History, Geography, Mathematics and Physical Science were circulated on social media in the past six days since the exams commenced.

Meanwhile, members of CPI(M) students wing Students' Federation of India Wednesday put up a 'bouquet of seven roses' at the gate of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in symbolic protest against question paper "leaks".

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had on Monday sought a report on the ongoing investigation by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education over the allegations of question paper leak.

The CID has taken over the investigations and already arrested five people. Chatterjee had earlier said a question paper was considered leaked when it comes out before the commencement of the examination, not after.

Madhyamik WhatsApp Life sciences Questiona Paper Leak

