Robbery gone wrong: ATM robber falls down from a bike while trying to evade

Luck ran out for a robber who along with his accomplice struck a cash replenisher outside an ATM in Noida’s Sector 82, as he fell down from a bike while trying to evade the people.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:21 AM

Locals gather at the ATM in Noida’s Sector 82 where the two bike borne men snatch ed the money bag from cash replenisher on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Luck ran out for a robber who along with his accomplice struck a cash replenisher outside an ATM in Noida’s Sector 82, as he fell down from a bike while trying to evade the people on Tuesday.
The duo looted nearly Rs 40 lakh but they lost the balance of their motorcycle while trying to flee from the spot. 

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm when the custodians from a cash refilling agency reached the SBI ATM in Sector 82, under Phase 2 police station limits, to replenish the cash. 

As soon as the custodians moved out of the van to the ATM, the two mobike-borne men opened fire and snatched the bag filled with the wads 
of cash.

“While fleeing, their speeding motorcycle rammed into another vehicle and the robbers fell down. At this point, the cash-filled bag was on the ground with wads of currency notes scrambled on the road,” a police spokesperson said.

“The arrested accused has been identified as Nanhe, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and a bag with Rs 19.65 lakh was seized from him,” the spokesperson added.

Another packet was seized from him which had a pistol, two country-made guns and some ammunition, the officer said, adding that the police managed to recover about Rs 20 lakh from the spot.
A FIR under Indian Penal Code section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been lodged at the Phase 2 police station.

