Sip, swirl and savour the finest wines at the Delhi Wine Fest

By Express News Service

Get ready to excite your senses this March as The Wine Project is set to bring all things wine to the capital with the Delhi Wine Festival on March 2 and 3. Delhi is known for being the hub for the finer things in life and what better way to celebrate this than with exceptional wines from across the globe paired with scrumptious food and an exquisite view.

The festival is going to be a perfect cocktail of all things food, wine, music and so much more. With access to some of the best international wines hailing from Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, France and New Zealand along with wine appreciation sessions one will surely walk out with their sommelier cap on.

Wine flights, tasting portions, wine cocktails - you name it and it’ll have wine in it! To top that the food will be delicious too with a special in house menu prepared for both the days to be consumed with reds, white and bubblies that are an ideal match for it.

What could possibly make a great weekend of amazing wines and equally divine food better? A breathtaking view! A beautiful outdoor space which can host up to 500 people, Qla is the perfect location to be sipping on a glass of bubbly.

The cherry to this bellini is the music. The music will be from The Copycats, Tanya Nambiar and The Revisit Project and will be a smooth blend of pop, rock and blues to some old and new songs that are sure enough to get you grooving.

The Delhi Wine Festival is the perfect recipe for a great weekend. Get ready to soak some sun in the open courtyard with wine brunches planned with a dish specially curated as a perfect match for the wine being served followed by various masterclasses on both the days of the festival. With fun contests and live music to groove to all around - jazz setting the mood in the day, giving over to dance music as the sun goes down. You can enjoy all this and much more at pocket friendly prices of just `400 per glass.

The day will end on a sweet note with special wine infused desserts. All in all, prepare for major European feels while Delhi’s weather is at its finest.

Giving an insight into what one can expect from the festival Arjun Sachar, Founder of The Wine Project said, “Delhi Wine Festival is my second event (the first having taken place in Goa) revolving around making wine more accessible and easier to understand. We’re working on creating an atmosphere where you can sip wine in an easy and fun environment, without being judged.

“We have a beautiful venue, a fantastic wine list with bottles from across the globe, a happening live music line up, and a whole lot of good food. And it’s all priced at a fraction of what a fine dine experience would usually cost you. So, grab your friends and family and come on over for a super fun, chill weekend,” he added.

Dates: March 2, from 12 pm to 9.30pm and March 3 from

12 pm to 1 am

Venue: Qla, Next To Qutab Minar, 4-A Seven Style Mile, Mehrauli

Price: `400 per glass of wine