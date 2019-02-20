Home Cities Delhi

Steps taken to hike pre-set limit on speed governors: Delhi government

The speed limit for public transport vehicles is set at 40 kmph as per a 2017 government notification.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the High Court that steps were taken to double the present pre-set limit of 40 kmph on speed governors that will come with public transport vehicles having permits to ply in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Delhi government counsel told the high court that the administration is awaiting the Lieutenant Governor’s approval to the proposal on increase the pre-set limit is awaited. The high court asked the AAP government to file an affidavit regarding status of the proposal before the next hearing on July 30.
The court directive came while hearing a PIL by the Commercial Drivers Welfare Association which challenged a Delhi government notification that made it mandatory to install speed governors in public transport vehicles running in the NCR.

The Association opposed the notification on the ground that it was “unconstitutional, unlawful, arbitrary and ultra virus” of the Constitution. 

Transport vehicles covered with all India tourist permits, interstate permits and national permits, need to have speed governors with a pre-set limit of 80 km per hour, according to the notification. 

