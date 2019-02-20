Will expose BJP’s ‘anti-Delhi’ face in general elections, declares AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it would “expose” the BJP by presenting the work done by the Centre and its own government in Delhi. According to the party, its strategy will be to distribute copies of the BJP manifesto where the saffron party talks about giving the status of statehood to the national capital but is now, not giving heed to the same request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement, the AAP said that it will expose the “real anti-Delhi face of the BJP” in the Lok Sabha elections by presenting the facts and lies of the Central government before the public. “AAP will expose the BJP’s real anti-Delhi face in the coming Lok Sabha elections by placing before the residents of the national capital the lies and the deceits of the BJP-led Central government during last five years with the sole intention of causing injustice to Delhi,” the statement said.

The party will also launch a full-scale struggle to tell the people that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo has no respect even for the founding fathers of their own party as they have ruthlessly shattered the dream of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani of granting full statehood to Delhi, it added.

“AAP will take to the people all the manifestoes of the BJP released in previous election, including the latest Delhi specific manifesto in which the BJP had promised (full) statehood for Delhi if it was voted to power.”

On Tuesday, Kejriwal met Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy who is raising the same demand of full statehood from the Centre. The AAP government has been raising this demand from time to time in its rule, but the party has upped its efforts ever since the recent setback in the Supreme Court on the fight over division of powers with the Centre.

Comparing work

With no signs of a possible alliance with the Congress, the AAP has now decided to go all-out against the BJP in Delhi. All the seven Lok Sabha seats are with the saffron party. The AAP is trying to showcase its work vis-avis those done by the BJP MPs.