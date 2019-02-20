Home Cities Delhi

Will expose BJP’s ‘anti-Delhi’ face in general elections, declares AAP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it would “expose” the BJP by presenting the work done by the Centre and its own government in Delhi.

Published: 20th February 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it would “expose” the BJP by presenting the work done by the Centre and its own government in Delhi. According to the party, its strategy will be to distribute copies of the BJP manifesto where the saffron party talks about giving the status of statehood to the national capital but is now, not giving heed to the same request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement, the AAP said that it will expose the “real anti-Delhi face of the BJP” in the Lok Sabha elections by presenting the facts and lies of the Central government before the public. “AAP will expose the BJP’s real anti-Delhi face in the coming Lok Sabha elections by placing before the residents of the national capital the lies and the deceits of the BJP-led Central government during last five years with the sole intention of causing injustice to Delhi,” the statement said.

The party will also launch a full-scale struggle to tell the people that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo has no respect even for the founding fathers of their own party as they have ruthlessly shattered the dream of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani of granting full statehood to Delhi, it added. 

“AAP will take to the people all the manifestoes of the BJP released in previous election, including the latest Delhi specific manifesto in which the BJP had promised (full) statehood for Delhi if it was voted to power.”

On Tuesday, Kejriwal met Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy who is raising the same demand of full statehood from the Centre. The AAP government has been raising this demand from time to time in its rule, but the party has upped its efforts ever since the recent setback in the Supreme Court on the fight over division of powers with the Centre. 

Comparing work

With no signs of a possible alliance with the Congress, the AAP has now decided to go all-out against the BJP in Delhi. All the seven Lok Sabha seats are with the saffron party. The AAP is trying to showcase its work vis-avis those done by the BJP MPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp