Home Cities Delhi

AAP lawmaker Prakash Jarwal, two others convicted in 2013 rioting case 

A city court has convicted AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal and two others in a 2013 rioting and unlawful assembly case.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has convicted AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal and two others in a 2013 rioting and unlawful assembly case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Jarwal and two others — Salim and Dharam Prakash — under various sections dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty. 

The order was delivered on Tuesday and released on Wednesday. The court has listed the matter for March 13 for hearing arguments on the point of sentence. The Delhi Police said on August 30, 2013, an incident of rioting occurred near Vayu Senabad, M.B. Road. In the incident, some police personnel were assaulted and two vehicles damaged, including a DTC bus. The police said Jarwal and two other convicts were part of that mob which indulged in rioting.

The court noted that the prosecution witnesses have clearly deposed about the incident and identified the accused on the spot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Prakash Jarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp