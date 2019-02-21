AAP lawmaker Prakash Jarwal, two others convicted in 2013 rioting case 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has convicted AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal and two others in a 2013 rioting and unlawful assembly case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Jarwal and two others — Salim and Dharam Prakash — under various sections dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty.

The order was delivered on Tuesday and released on Wednesday. The court has listed the matter for March 13 for hearing arguments on the point of sentence. The Delhi Police said on August 30, 2013, an incident of rioting occurred near Vayu Senabad, M.B. Road. In the incident, some police personnel were assaulted and two vehicles damaged, including a DTC bus. The police said Jarwal and two other convicts were part of that mob which indulged in rioting.

The court noted that the prosecution witnesses have clearly deposed about the incident and identified the accused on the spot.