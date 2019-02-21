Consider Chautala’s plea for release: Delhi High Court to government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court gave four-week time to the AAP government for considering INLD patriarch OP Chautala’s plea seeking his release from the Tihar Jail under the special remission granted to male inmates above the age of 60.

Representing the Delhi government, advocate Rahul Mehra assured the high court that the government will consider Chautala’s plea seeking his release as per the Centre’s notification dated July 18, 2018.

In his plea, Chautala, 83, claimed that his representation, made in December last year for premature release, was yet to be decided by the Delhi government.

Chautala’s counsels N Hariharan and Amit Sahni informed the court that according to the special remission grant, the Centre asked states and Union Territories to grant benefit of special remission to males above 60 years, females and trans-gender above 55 years and to release them if they have undergone half of their sentence. The notification also said that convicts with above 70 per cent disability will also be released after serving half the actual sentence.

“Chautala was convicted for 10 years under the IPC and 7 years under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has already undergone the sentence awarded under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” Sahni said. Chautala’s age is itself sufficient to consider his release, he added.

Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of junior basic teachers in 2000.