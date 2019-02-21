Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women members to march for women’s safety

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to highlight the perceived lack of security for women and girls across the country, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will embark on a ‘Mahila Suraksha padyatra’ from Sunday.

According to a statement by DCW, Chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with members of the commission and volunteers, will walk the streets of Delhi for 12 days to get a sense of the problems faced by women on a day-to-day basis and take action on the spot.

The yatra will also see the launch of a ‘mahila suraksha dal’, comprising civil defense volunteers who will generate awareness and help womenin having their complaints redressed. The suraksha dal will engage volunteers to become ‘mahila suraksha mitra’ during the yatra.

“Those interested in joining the yatra and becoming Mahila Suraksha Mitra, are requested to call on 9350-181-181,” the statement said.

During the 12-day yatra, the DCW chief shall sleep in local areas in jhuggi and interact with thousands of women and girls, the statement said.

“The Mahila Suraksha Yatra will bring in focus the long-standing demand of the commission to increase police accountability as well as resources in the capital, as well as setting up fast track courts for crimes against women,” the statement said.

The 12-day march will culminate on March 8 at Central Park, Connaught Place at an event organised to mark International Women’s Day.

Chairperson Maliwal said, “Our soldiers are unsafe at the border and women and girls are unsafe in the country. It’s time people took to streets demanding action on issues concerning our external and internal security. I along with my team will undertake this innovative paidal yatra from February 24 to March 8 to raise awareness on women’s issues. I appeal to all to join us by calling at 9350-181-181.”

