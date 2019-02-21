Home Cities Delhi

Hit-and-run case: Bail plea by Ponty Chadha's nephew rejected

The nephew of slain businessman Ponty Chadha rammed his Bentley into an Audi on Monday, killing a 51-year-old tourist from Turkmenistan, and 3 others injured.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sees Singh Chadha, the 19-year-old nephew of late businessman Ponty Chadha, who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident which claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman from Turkmenistan on Monday, failed to get bail on Wednesday, as a city court threw out his application.

Soon after the rejection of his bail plea by Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh, Asees’ lawyers moved the Sessions Court, which will hear the bail plea on Thursday.

Chadha, who was driving a Bentley, was arrested and charged with rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he allegedly injured Alajanowa Gulsat, a tourist from Turkmenistan, fatally by ramming into an auto-rickshaw she was travelling in along with two friends, at high speed. The other two women survived the crash, while the auto driver received multiple injuries.

Asees is the son of Rajinder Singh Chadha, Ponty’s brother and the current chairman of Wave Group. Rajinder, also known as Raju Chadha. Two years ago Rajinder faced a complaint of rape from a model but denied the allegation. 

No respite for accused

