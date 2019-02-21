Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal woos lawyers with power bill promise

He announced that soon, lawyers at district court complexes and the high court could avail the services of Mohalla Clinics.

Published: 21st February 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a public rally in Old Delhi on Wednesday evening | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to woo lawyers in various district courts, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that soon, all electricity connections in their chambers would be shifted from commercial to domestic category.

Addressing lawyers at Tees Hazari Court, the CM said that his government, the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, would announce allocation of funds to the tune of `50 crore for the welfare of lawyers.
“Lawyers can make or break governments. I’ve seen it personally,” Kejriwal said.

He said, “You made it your goal in 2014 that the BJP should bite the dust and so it happened. While we secured a landslide mandate, winning 67 seats, the BJP bagged only three.”
The CM said his government will request the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to do the shifting from commercial to domestic at the earliest. “Many lawyers showed me their electricity bills. Let me assure you that the government will request the DERC to shift your connections to the domestic category so as to ensure reduction in your fixed charges,” Kejriwal said.

Urging people to vote for full statehood status for the national capital, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the CM said, “People should vote for full statehood this time. You give us 7 seats in Delhi and I will make sure that everyone of you has a house to live in. Give us 7 MPs and I will barge into the Prime Minister’s house, if need be, to claim full statehood for Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court recently referred the matter of delegation of services in the national capital to a larger bench.

Arvind Kejriwal Power bill promise

