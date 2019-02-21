Over 80 per cent private schools in Delhi don't reserve 25 per cent seats for poor students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 80 per cent of the private schools are neither participating in the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Delhi nor reserving 25 per cent seats for poor students, according to a new report.

The report, “Bright Spots: Status of Social Inclusion through RTE”, is based on a survey of over 10,000 respondents and was conducted by Indus Action, an NGO working in the education sector.

Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act aims to improve social inclusion and enable school choice by reserving a minimum of 25 per cent of all entry-level seats in private, unaided, non-minority and special category schools for children from Economically Weak Section and Disadvantaged Groups.

The survey said while states were not publishing data related to monitoring of school children, there were five states and UTs which were yet to notify the provision. “Thirteen states and UTs do not have readily available information on the number of students in schools under this provision,” it said.

The report will be officially launched Thursday.

It pointed out that one of the reasons behind this situation is that income limits are exclusionary in some states with a few having a limit lower than the minimum wage, while some others only considering BPL families under EWS.

“There is also ambiguity over the definition of free education. Some schools continue to charge ancillary fees, which is burdensome on the beneficiary parents and guardians,” it said.

While there is a lack of policy clarity on students’ future after passing Class 8, the report said, document requirements like ‘Aadhaar’ and certain others have excluded sections of the beneficiary population including children of migrants.