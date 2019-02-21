Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning: Supreme Court asks Punjab and Haryana to consider doles 

The top court had said it would hear on January the plea seeking steps to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR caused by stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee VS CBI

File image of Supreme Court of India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing that stubble burning won’t stop by merely issuing orders, the Supreme Court directed Punjab and Haryana to consider granting a subsidy to their farmers for ending this method of clearing crop residue.

Rough estimates suggest Punjab alone generates about 20 million tonnes of straw - three-quarters of which are burnt down. Stubble burning is in Haryana, Punjab is blamed as a primary cause for air pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region.

“We ourselves are saying that this (directions and advisory) is not going to work... The farmers do not have any cheaper method to deal with the issue of stubble. You consider granting some kind of subsidy to them so that crop burning can stop,” a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Nazeer and M R Shah said.

The farmers should be given some kind of incentive to ensure that stubble burning stops, it added.
The apex court will now hear the matter on February 26 and asked the parties to compile affidavits and suggestions of experts on pollution in the meantime.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board had said it would be filing its report. The States Pollution Control Boards were told to file their reports in the meantime. The court had also asked Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation to file norms and formulations which were required for producing ‘green crackers’.

The top court had said it would hear on January the plea seeking steps to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR caused by stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. It had added that all pending applications, including that of firecracker manufacturers, would be taken up for hearing later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Stubble burning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp