Bentley crash: Court grants bail to business tycoon’s son

NEW DELHI: The 19-year-old arrested after his Bentley car rammed into an autorickshaw, killing a foreign national and injuring three others, was granted bail by a court on Thursday. Asees Singh Chadha was granted the relief by Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of like amount. A magisterial court had dismissed Chadha’s bail plea on Wednesday.

The mangled remains of the autorickshaw

hit by the Bentley car at the accident site | PTI

The accident had resulted in the death of 51-year-old Gulshat Alijanova from Turkmenistan. Three others— Raghubir Singh, the auto driver, and Turkmen women Alma Gul Atayeba (33) and Gulia Yyam (55)—were critically injured on Monday after the accident.

A case was registered against Chadha under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, the police had said.

Chadha is a nephew of the late business tycoon Ponty Chadha, who was killed along with his brother in 2012 in an exchange of fire.