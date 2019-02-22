Former SP gets 10 years in jail for rape

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh was awarded 10 years in jail in a rape case registered against him in 2016. On February 15, a local court had held the former Gurdaspur superintendent of police guilty of abusing his position.

Singh had demanded sexual favours from the wife of an accused in a rape case, which was being probed by Salwinder. He had been booked under Section 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority who abuses his position to induce or seduce a woman) of IPC and other provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. In the corruption case the court awarded him five years imprisonment and also imposed a `50,000 fine.

Although he has been imprisoned for 15 years but both the terms will run concurrently, accounting to 10 years in jail for him.Salwinder had shot into the limelight after he was purportedly kidnapped by terrorists hours before the Pathankot airbase attack in January 2016.