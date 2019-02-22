Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal gives himself two years for ensuring full statehood to Delhi

 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dangled before Delhiites the carrot of full statehood in the next two years for seeking all seven parliamentary seats in the city on Thursday.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:11 AM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally after the inauguration of two mohalla clinics at Azadpur area in New Delhi on Thursday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dangled before Delhiites the carrot of full statehood in the next two years for seeking all seven parliamentary seats in the city on Thursday.“If in two years I don’t make Delhi a full state, you can change my name. The day it is declared a full state, everyone will have a pucca house within 10 years,” he told a public rally. “If we can enter the house of Delhi Lt Governor to get the signature on files, we can also enter the house of the Prime Minister to get full statehood for Delhi.”

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the people of Delhi. But now is the time we should fight for full statehood. Delhi has to give all the seven (Lok Sabha) seats to the AAP. If this happens, we will ensure full statehood to Delhi in two years,” he announced after inaugurating two mohalla clinics at Azadpur Mandi.
“In the past four years, the Delhi government had done more work than any other Congress-led or BJP-led state government had done in the past 70 years,” he said, adding the G-type licences to be issued to daily wage labourers would help them get identities. “Around 40000 people would benefit from this scheme.” 

Pointing to the improved conditions of government schools, the CM said, “Lot of people here are from UP and Bihar. Our govt schools are far better than those in Bihar and UP. Four years ago, Delhi schools were in a bad shape. We have transformed them in a short time. For your kids, we have worked day in day out.” “The Capital has some central hospitals like AIIMS where tests and diagnosis are still charged. But in our hospitals, everything is free.

Even surgeries costing `10 lakh are done for free,” Kejriwal said, heaping praise on state government-run hospitals in the city.  “When we formed the government in Delhi had electricity rates were rocketing. I had personally protested against high rates of power. Now, four years later, Delhi has the cheapest power as compared to the entire country and the world,” he claimed. 

No talk with aap on any alliance, Asserts Shiela    
New Delhi: PCC chief Shiela Dikshit claimed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached the “stage of frustration” to forge an alliance with the Congress. “He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The AAP has reached the stage of frustration,” the former chief minister said. On Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took no time to take a swipe at Kejriwal.

“Why is Kejriwal entreating Congress for an alliance now? Has he forgotten his movement against Congress and his claim that the party was the mother of corruption and that he pledged to dislodge this party?” he said.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Shiela Dikshit

