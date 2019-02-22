Home Cities Delhi

Parties ready for stormy budget session in Delhi

Governor Anil Baijal, aiming to hold the institution accountable to the people.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

EW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session, beginning on Friday, is likely to be stormy, with members from the ruling and opposition parties planning to corner each other several issues.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to present an “Outcome Report” for the office of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, aiming to hold the institution accountable to the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to highlight the delay in grant of sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case, and AAP’s “drama” over grant of full statehood. The Leader of Opposition in the House, BJP leader Vijendra Gupta, said on Thursday that the BJP would force the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to explain the delay in granting sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case.

In January, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case, which was registered in 2016.
Delhi Police has sought permission from the government for prosecution in the case.

The BJP will also raise the issue of telephone calls being made to voters to “mislead” them that their names had been deleted from electoral rolls in Delhi. The “drama” by AAP over full statehood will also be raised, Gupta said. Non-implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme will also be raised by the opposition, he added.

Sisodia to present budget on Feb 26

The session is to start with L-G Anil Baijal’s address to the House. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-2019 on February 25, and the annual budget on February 26. The budget proposals will be discussed on February 27 and 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session Outcome Report Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp