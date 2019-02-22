Parties ready for stormy budget session in Delhi

By Express News Service

EW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session, beginning on Friday, is likely to be stormy, with members from the ruling and opposition parties planning to corner each other several issues.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to present an “Outcome Report” for the office of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, aiming to hold the institution accountable to the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to highlight the delay in grant of sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case, and AAP’s “drama” over grant of full statehood. The Leader of Opposition in the House, BJP leader Vijendra Gupta, said on Thursday that the BJP would force the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to explain the delay in granting sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case.

In January, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case, which was registered in 2016.

Delhi Police has sought permission from the government for prosecution in the case.

The BJP will also raise the issue of telephone calls being made to voters to “mislead” them that their names had been deleted from electoral rolls in Delhi. The “drama” by AAP over full statehood will also be raised, Gupta said. Non-implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme will also be raised by the opposition, he added.

Sisodia to present budget on Feb 26

The session is to start with L-G Anil Baijal’s address to the House. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-2019 on February 25, and the annual budget on February 26. The budget proposals will be discussed on February 27 and 28.