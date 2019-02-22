Home Cities Delhi

Pilgrims turn out to be I-T department sleuths in MP

At a time when tax evaders are using newer ways to stash black money, the Income Tax department too is finding novel ways to swoop in on them.

Published: 22nd February 2019

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  At a time when tax evaders are using newer ways to stash black money, the Income Tax department too is finding novel ways to swoop in on them. As part of a crackdown, the Income Tax department began simultaneous searches and surveys at six locations of premier business groups in Chhindwara town of Madhya Pradesh.

Multiple teams of IT department from Jabalpur, Raipur and Nagpur started searches on Thursday at multiple locations owned by three premier business groups.

The tax sleuths travelled to the locations in the guise of pilgrims bound for the Kumbh. All vehicles, with IT department teams, had stickers of Mahakumbh to ensure that their identity wasn’t exposed.“We’ve seized several incriminating documents from the premises being searched ,” said a senior official.

