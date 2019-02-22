Poll officer asks voters to check electoral rolls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Voters should check electoral rolls for themselves instead of believing “misleading” phone calls about deletion of names from the voters’ list, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, said on Thursday. The office of the CEO will hold special camps on February 23-24 in all the 2,696 polling stations across Delhi to enrol voters whose names have been left out of electoral rolls, the officer said.

Singh said that around 25 complaints about misleading calls alleging deletion of names from the electoral roll had been received by his office. “The complaints have been forwarded to Delhi Police. But, people should themselves check their names in electoral rolls than believing in the misleading calls,” he said at a press conference here.

The ruling AAP has been alleging mass deletion of voters’ names in Delhi after the 2015 Assembly elections, claiming the BJP’s hand in it. The BJP, in turn, has accused AAP volunteers of making phone calls to voters and falsely claiming that their names were put back on the electoral roll because of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts.

The CEO said the poll panel’s focus was to get more people added to the electoral rolls. “Surprisingly, the number of voters in age group of 18-19 years is very low,” he said.“The number of voters in the age group 18-19 years is around one lakh in Delhi. It should be about 3-4 per cent of the total population of Delhi, which comes to six lakh,” Singh said. The final publication of Delhi’s electoral rolls listed 1.36 crore voters. >From November 1, 2018, fresh forms for enrolment were received from 2.18 lakh voters, out of which around 70 per cent have been disposed of, he said.