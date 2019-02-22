Report: Most manufacturers doing little to dispose of e-waste responsibly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight years after the first e-waste rules were notified in India, the producers are still shying away from fulfilling their responsibility under extended producer responsibility (EPR), a study on electronic waste by an environmental research and advocacy organisation has revealed.

The study, called ‘Time to Reboot III’ by Toxics Link, assessed and rated 54 major electrical and electronics brands on implementation of EPR. Out of 54 companies, only seven have made it to the ‘good’ category, having initiated measures for implementing efficient take-back systems. Extended producer responsibility is a mechanism through which producers are made responsible for handling and recycling end-of-life products.

While 13 brands have been assessed as ‘average’, 29 brands have performed ‘below average’. Five companies have been put in the ‘poor’ category, suggesting minimal or no effort towards e-waste management. Most companies in this category are from the lighting industry, including brands like Everready, Havells, and Videocon.

The below average category included brands such as Bajaj Electricals, Asus, Apple, LG, Wipro, Haier, Hitachi, Micromax, Onida, etc. Brands with a ‘good’ rating were HP India, Dell, HP Enterprises, Intex, Canon, Samsung, and Ricoh. The report said that the findings suggested that most firms were probably trying to be seen as complying but not making efforts to ensure that e-waste was disposed of in a sound way.