Sheila Dikshit rejects Kejriwal's claim on alliance, says AAP chief doesn't know what he is saying

Kejriwal, at a public rally, said AAP leaders were tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand.

Published: 22nd February 2019 01:26 AM

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said her party was never approached by AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and alleged that he and his party leaders have reached the "level of frustration" on the issue.

Addressing a public rally in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday, Kejriwal reiterated that AAP leaders were tired of convincing the Congress to firm up an alliance with his party, but the intention of the grand old party does not seem to be good.

Hitting back, Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters, "He (Kejriwal) has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration."

Latching on to the issue, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwar termed Kejriwal a "king of U-turns" which, he said, is evident by his "entreaties" to Congress for an alliance for the general elections.

"Why is Kejriwal entreating Congress for an alliance now. Has he forgotten his movement against the Congress and his claim that the party was the mother of corruption and that he pledged to dislodge this party from power," he said.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal, at a public rally, said AAP leaders were tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand.

"In Delhi, only the AAP can defeat the BJP. We are tired of convincing the Congress for an alliance, but its intention does not seem to be good," Kejriwal said in a rally on Thursday.

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will only work to divide the votes (in case there is no alliance between the AAP and Congress)," he alleged.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the general elections.

