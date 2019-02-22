Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia extends moral support to govt staff on hunger strike

The Delhi government must have authority over the Services Department not only for its smooth functioning, but also for creating a positive environment for the employees, he asserted.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday extended the AAP government’s moral support to employees who are demanding restructuring of the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and steno cadre. The Delhi government’s employees are on a sit-in protest and hunger strike outside the Secretariat for almost a week, demanding implementation of the Sahai Committee Report, recruitment and promotions in vacant positions and general transfer posting policy.

“In this decisive fight, the government is with you,” said Sisodia, who met the employees. “Since May 2015, we are fighting to retain the Services with the Delhi government.  This is not a personal fight, but a fight against the repressive system.” 

The Delhi government must have authority over the Services Department not only for its smooth functioning, but also for creating a positive environment for the employees, he asserted. Sisodia said he will seek appointments with L-G Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to inform them about demands of the agitating staff. 

At the same time, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the three members of the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association (DGEWA) to end their ongoing hunger strike on health grounds.
DEGEWA general secretary Umesh Batra said around 12,000 employees from DASS, steno and clerk cadre are making these demands for some time. 

