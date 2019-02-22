Home Cities Delhi

Soon, sanitary napkins to be mandatory in factories

However, the rules do not specify what the adequate quantity is. 

NEW DELHI:  The labour ministry has decided to amend the Model Factories Rule to make it mandatory to provide sanitary napkins to all women working in factories across the country.“Sanitary napkins of adequate quantity conforming to Indian standards shall be provided and maintained in the women’s toilets for their use and the same replenished on daily basis,” the amendment was made under Rule 19 (3) and Section 112 of the Factories Act.

Ministry officials say that they are in the process of calculating what the adequate quantity is. 
“We are currently devising a method to establish what an adequate number would be for factories. We will get the number of women workers working in factories and then take a final call on what the right number would be,” a ministry official said.

Experts while welcoming the move have said till a strong and feasible action plan is put into place, the idea would only remain on paper. “It is a good idea in principle but more details can make it clearer,” Gyaneshwar Patil of the National Forum for Unorganised Workers said.The ministry, however, claims that the main problem associated with such a step would be the disposal of the used sanitary napkins. 

“We understand that the waste generated would be bio-medical waste and we are in touch with companies that dispose of the same. Once the details are finalised, we will announce the full plan. Also, to maintain hygiene, we will take up waste disposal on a daily basis,” the official added.

