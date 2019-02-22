Home Cities Delhi

Treating taboo with patience and perseverance

The more you inquire the more you learn.

By Ayesha Singh
The more you inquire the more you learn. As the idea of well-being is becoming elusive in modern times, individuals find themselves at the threshold of emotional complexity. Deepak Kashyap, an Indo-Canadian psychotherapist and wellness counsellor, comes into India to talk about the misconceptions related to the LGBTQ community. Through his interactive workshop, being organised under the banner of Keshav Suri Foundation (LaLit Suri Hospitality Group), he enforces community building in post 377 India and emphasises the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing of the LGBTQ community. 

It is alarming that despite being a community of millions, it is grossly misunderstood. “Anxiety and depression are most rampant among the LGBTQ community. They are at a higher risk of loneliness as they’re subjected to a sense of non-belonging. In fact, chronic loneliness is akin to smoking a pack of cigarettes every day. It can lead to decreased bone density too. Loneliness is very self re-enforcing and if you’re repeatedly misunderstood by the government, social political and economic systems, Bollywood, you’re invisibilised,” he says.

According to him, the starting point for a breakthrough, which he will talk about in detail, is questioning oneself. The next step is to accept the feedback. The third is to gather knowledge about it. “In the times we live in, we cannot make an excuse and keep ourselves ignorant. Quality information, even therapy, is readily available and one must make the effort to reach it,” he says.  

But before one does any of that, you must stop penalising yourself, believes Kashyap. “Don’t start with a judgement about yourself. Compassionate self-acceptance is key here,” he says. The law has been enforced. Now it’s the responsibility of each individual to uphold the law and transform the culture in which they live and  let basic human emotions flourish unabated. February 23, at 2:30 pm, The Lalit, Connaught Place. Limited seats available. Attendance and registration are free.

