Visit seven wonders of world right at Delhi’s backyard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Waste to Wonder park on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminus. “The park sets an example of creation of ‘wealth from waste’. A Smart City cannot be imagined without a proper waste disposal and recycling system,” the minister said, adding that waste disposal should be done properly for which the municipal corporations will have to take a lead role.

The efforts should be made towards behavioural change of the people and proper arrangement should be made for waste disposal, he said. “A system should be developed for recycling of waste that can be reused. The products which cannot be recycled should be minimally used.”

Rajnath lauded the dedication of the artists and officials who have completed the task in just six months. On the occasion, the Union Home Minister paid tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama where CRPF personnel made supreme sacrifice.

Scrap from automobile parts and other metal waste such as fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle & bike parts — weighing 150 ton — was used to create the replicas of the Taj Mahal (20 ft.), the Great Pyramid of Giza (18 ft.), the Eiffel Tower (60 ft.), the Leaning Tower of Pisa (25ft.), Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue (25 ft.), Rome’s Colosseum (15 ft.), and New York’s Statute of Liberty (30 ft.).