Child says she was 'inappropriately touched' by 'uncle' after learning about 'good touch-bad touch'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old girl opened up to her teacher about being "inappropriately touched" by a man when the students were being taught "good touch" and "bad touch" at a school in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district, police said Friday.

On Thursday, during a class, when the teacher was explaining about "good touch" and "bad touch", the minor girl went up to her and said that the man, whom she referred as uncle, who stays in their house, touched her "inappropriately" following which the teacher informed her parents and asked about the "uncle", they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to parents after she realised the difference between "good touch" and "bad touch", police said.

Her parents then approached the Vivek Vihar police station and filed a complaint, they said.

Confirming the incident, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was counselled and the 37-year-old accused, who stayed as a tenant with the girl's family, was arrested in connection with the incident the same day.