Delhi Commission for Women asks SC to help couples facing threats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) urged the Supreme Court on Friday that security be ensured to some inter caste couples who were living in fear as they had married despite threats from their families and social vigilante groups. Twelve inter-caste or community “runaway couples” are facing serious threats as their marriages were opposed by families, ‘khaps’ and local community, the DCW petitioned.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking their responses within two weeks. The Commission sought safe house and round-the-clock personal police protection to these couples who are residing in temporary private accommodation since February 1.

“The commission on account of insufficient manpower, facilities, and security arrangements is not in a position to provide sustained accommodation to such couples for a long time considering the legal and security implication which may arise,” the plea said, adding that these couples may become a victim of honour crimes if they did not receive protection from the state and authorities.The petition said these couples had initially approached an NGO here for shelter but later they were rescued by the DCW following complaint of extortion and abuse.

Cases that prompted DCW to take stand

NGO ‘Love Commandos’ was caught in a row after some couples alleged its owner had allegedly confined, intimidated and extorted money from them. Sanjoy Sachdev, who runs the NGO, was arrested after a woman approached the Delhi Commission for Women against him. Later, the received more complaints from couples staying at the shelter home. The DCW then opted for legal options to help the couples.