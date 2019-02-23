Home Cities Delhi

We promise the best, most immersive weekend of this month.

The first weekend of March promises to bring along a lot of fun as the country’s biggest pop culture extravaganza, Comic Con India, is back with a first-of-its-kind offering – the Maruti Suzuki Arena Comic Con PopUp Show at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram, between February 28 to March 2, 2019, from 1 pm to  9 pm. The event is open to all and entry is free of cost. The popup show gives a chance to celebrate popular culture in trademark style with the best of cosplay, fan merchandise, fun zones, and more.

Curated by the producers of the iconic New York Comic Con, the show will offer a fascinating array of pop culture experiences, from an interesting compilation of activities to merchandise and toys, from franchises, immersive experiential and gaming zones to cosplay, there’s a lot to be explored over three days. The key exhibitors at the PopUp show will include Planet Superheroes and Funko – By Wizplex.

Akshay Churi, the winner of Maruti Suzuki Arena Indian Champion of Cosplay (ICC) 2019 and fan favourite winner Shine Saha (Cosplaying as Gipsy Avenger), along with some of the leading cosplayers in the country will be a major draw at the show. Thrilled to introduce this mini version of the iconic pop culture extravaganza to fans, Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, says, “Considering the ever-increasing popularity of Comic Con across India, we decided to roll out our first ever PopUp Show in the city from where Comic Con India started off as an experiment in 2011.

We promise the best, most immersive weekend of this month. Like the main event, the popup show will also feature several awesome experiences, activities, and meet-ups with some of the top cosplayers.”One of the biggest attractions at Comic-Con are the fan experience zones. The fun zones this year will offer fans a chance to have some unique experiences.

