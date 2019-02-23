Home Cities Delhi

The latest version of Street Twin and Street Scrambler hit the market

Triumph Motorcycles has launched new versions of bikes with a whole new set of equipment.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Triumph Motorcycles has launched new versions of bikes with a whole new set of equipment. The latest version of Street Twin and Street Scrambler has hit the Indian market and both have features to augment comfort that place these machines leagues ahead of their predecessors. 

Both of them fall into Triumph’s modern classics portfolio and come powered by a 900cc engine that develops 65 PS of power and 80 Nm of torque. Having said that, they also boast an 18 per cent increase in power as compared to the outgoing models. The liquid cooled engine is touted to be fuel efficient and also offers lower emissions. They are also fitted with ride-by-wire technology that enhances rideability, safety and control and also benefit from Brembo 4 piston brake callipers that offer better stopping power.

The Street Twin comes with enhanced ergonomics that includes a better seat-to-foot position and a comfortable seat, allowing the traveller to go longer distances without fatigue setting in. It gets two riding modes, switchable traction control and a torque assist clutch. Apart from the signature handlebars, this new variant also gets forward set foot pegs, a 19-inch front wheel and three riding modes with switchable ABS and traction control.

Pricing
Exhibiting a strong pedigree, these motorcycles are touted to be a delight to ride. The Triumph Street Twin is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh and the Street Scrambler at Rs 8.55 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triumph Motorcycles Brembo 4 Street Twin Street Scrambler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp