The latest version of Street Twin and Street Scrambler hit the market

Manu Gour

Express News Service

Triumph Motorcycles has launched new versions of bikes with a whole new set of equipment. The latest version of Street Twin and Street Scrambler has hit the Indian market and both have features to augment comfort that place these machines leagues ahead of their predecessors.

Both of them fall into Triumph’s modern classics portfolio and come powered by a 900cc engine that develops 65 PS of power and 80 Nm of torque. Having said that, they also boast an 18 per cent increase in power as compared to the outgoing models. The liquid cooled engine is touted to be fuel efficient and also offers lower emissions. They are also fitted with ride-by-wire technology that enhances rideability, safety and control and also benefit from Brembo 4 piston brake callipers that offer better stopping power.

The Street Twin comes with enhanced ergonomics that includes a better seat-to-foot position and a comfortable seat, allowing the traveller to go longer distances without fatigue setting in. It gets two riding modes, switchable traction control and a torque assist clutch. Apart from the signature handlebars, this new variant also gets forward set foot pegs, a 19-inch front wheel and three riding modes with switchable ABS and traction control.

Pricing

Exhibiting a strong pedigree, these motorcycles are touted to be a delight to ride. The Triumph Street Twin is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh and the Street Scrambler at Rs 8.55 lakh