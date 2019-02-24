Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal making 'empty talks' on Delhi's full statehood issue: Sheila Dikshit

The Congress leader, while saying that Kejriwal announced the indefinite hunger strike in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, she also said that her party won't have any alliance with AAP.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit(R). (File | Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit Sunday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of making "empty talks" on the issue of full statehood for Delhi in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has announced an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over his demand for full statehood for Delhi.

"Kejriwal is making empty talks about full statehood for Delhi and nothing will come out of his rhetorics. If he was serious about full statehood for Delhi, he should have taken up the issue four years ago. He is raking up the full statehood issue with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," Dikshit, who is the Congress's Delhi unit president, said.

She also reiterated the Delhi Congress's stand that it will not have any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal’s fast may be gambit to woo voters ahead of polls

"Kejriwal was confusing people by talking about the Aam Aadmi Party's tie-up with the Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. But, the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own and will win all the seven seats in Delhi," former Delhi chief minister Dikshit said.

Addressing party workers at Mehrauli and Badarpur areas, she said the people of Delhi are fed up of "hollow promises" of Chief Minister Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wanted Congress governments at the Centre and in Delhi.

"The Modi and Kejriwal governments make big promises, but they remain as just promises. People are fed up with both and want the Congress back," the three-time chief minister said, accusing the Kejriwal government of wasting public money on it's publicity.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for full-fledged state, says Narendra Modi lied to people

"The Kejriwal government has failed on all fronts and is now thriving by putting out five to six full-page advertisements in newspapers and squandering the hard-earned money of taxpayers' for self-publicity," Dikshit alleged.

She asked workers to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls and said only the Congress can provide a stable and development-oriented government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Sheila Dikshit AAP Congress Delhi Stathood Demand Lok Sabha Polls 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp