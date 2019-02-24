Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for full-fledged state, says Narendra Modi lied to people

Arvind Kejriwal said that LK Advani, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced a statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha.

Published: 24th February 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while demanding to declare Delhi a full-fledged state, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi is a confession that Modi lied in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is going to sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 over the demand, said that the people of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now.

"BJP's opposition to statehood for Delhi now is its confession that Modi ji lied to the people of Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. People of Delhi will respond to lies and decades of deceit appropriately now," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal’s fast may be gambit to woo voters ahead of polls

The Chief Minister said that L.K. Advani, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced a statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha.

"Advaniji, as Home Minister, in August 2003 introduced statehood for Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha. Pranab da (former President Pranab Mukherjee) headed parliamentary committee endorsed it in December 2003, but it finally lapsed. Did they intend to just play with the emotions of people of Delhi? Why this injustice with Delhiites?.

"Yes, Delhi is India's national capital, so let the Centre keep entire NDMC area under its complete control. How can rest of Delhi, in which Delhiites elect their own government, be kept subservient to the Centre? No more injustice to be tolerated," Kejriwal added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp