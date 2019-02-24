Home Cities Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar flags off New Delhi Marathon

The New Delhi marathon is being organised in four categories - 42.195 km long full marathon, 21.095Km long half marathon, Timed 10 Km run and 5 Kilometer long Swacch Bharat Run.

Published: 24th February 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar at the New Delhi Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @NDelhiMarathon)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar flagged off New Delhi Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Thousands of people thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to participate in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon.

The New Delhi marathon is being organised in four categories - 42.195 km long full marathon, 21.095Km long half marathon, Timed 10 Km run and 5 Kilometer long Swacch Bharat Run.

According to the organisers, nearly 18,000 people are taking part in the marathon across all categories. As many as 2,000 runners are taking part in the full-marathon which was the first one to be flagged-off, followed by Half-marathon with nearly 6,000 participants and approximately 5,500 people and 4,500 runners in the Timed 10K and Swachh Bharat run, respectively.

Before the flag-off of the marathon, a two-minute silence for fallen soldiers of Pulwama terror attack was observed.

Speaking at the occasion, Sachin said, “India should become fitter and healthier. This is beautiful weather to better one's performance in the marathon and I hope most people will enjoy.”

Sachin also performed push-ups as part of an initiative through which money will be donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' contribution platform.

The IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon is the National Marathon Championship recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and the runners are competing for a total prize money pool of Rs 20 Lakhs across various categories. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Delhi Marathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp