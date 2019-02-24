Sachin Tendulkar flags off New Delhi Marathon

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar flagged off New Delhi Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Thousands of people thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to participate in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon.

The New Delhi marathon is being organised in four categories - 42.195 km long full marathon, 21.095Km long half marathon, Timed 10 Km run and 5 Kilometer long Swacch Bharat Run.

According to the organisers, nearly 18,000 people are taking part in the marathon across all categories. As many as 2,000 runners are taking part in the full-marathon which was the first one to be flagged-off, followed by Half-marathon with nearly 6,000 participants and approximately 5,500 people and 4,500 runners in the Timed 10K and Swachh Bharat run, respectively.

Before the flag-off of the marathon, a two-minute silence for fallen soldiers of Pulwama terror attack was observed.

Speaking at the occasion, Sachin said, “India should become fitter and healthier. This is beautiful weather to better one's performance in the marathon and I hope most people will enjoy.”

Sachin also performed push-ups as part of an initiative through which money will be donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' contribution platform.

The IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon is the National Marathon Championship recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and the runners are competing for a total prize money pool of Rs 20 Lakhs across various categories. (ANI)