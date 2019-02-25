Home Cities Delhi

AAP government's outcome budget showcases its performance, targets Delhi L-G, PM Modi

Deputy CM Sisodia justified assessing the incumbent Anil Baijal's role in governance, saying his office was paid salary from Delhi government.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal with CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP in its outcome budget presented in the Delhi Assembly, on Monday, showcased the performance of various government departments and launched a tirade against the lt governor, accusing him of running a "circus" of transfer-postings and crippling governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the outcome budget of the government.

In a separate "outcome budget" on the office of the lt governor, Sisodia justified assessing the incumbent Anil Baijal's role in governance, saying his office was paid salary from Delhi government.

Sisodia also hit out at the Modi government, saying it was an outcome budget of the Centre, too, which, he added, has claimed control over the services department through the LG office.

"The way he (Baijal) has shuffled senior officers like playing cards in a pack, acted like a ringmaster of transfer-postings. It has crippled governance by Delhi government."

"He must be doing it at the instance of Modi government which claims control over the services matter," Sisodia alleged.

The "circus", the Delhi deputy chief minister said, has been going on since August 4, 2016, when the LG office stated it is the sole in-charge of services.

However, the 2018-19 outcome budget Sisodia tabled in the House did not specify the exact nature of performance which was quantified as indicators of various departments.

The percentage of "on track" and "off track" indicators for the departments were calculated based on critical indicators, not total indicators.

"The prime objective of this exercise it to significantly enhance transparency in the use of public money, predictability and ease of understanding of schemes being implemented by various departments," Sisodia said.

The performance of the Higher Education Department was the best with 86 per cent critical indicators "on track" till December 31, 2018.

The Transport department fared worst with 57 per cent "on track" critical indicators.

Social Welfare Department (85 per cent), Health Department (83 per cent) and Urban Development (81 per cent) were the best performing departments.

The performance of PWD (60 per cent), Environment department (62 per cent), Power (65 per cent) and Delhi Jal Board (67 per cent) was also lower as compared to many other departments.

The progress of each department, assessed on the basis of the performance on outcome indicators, has been graded as "on track" if they have made about 70 per cent of the progress expected by December 2018 and "off track" if its below 70 per cent.

In case of some indicators, the performance was graded "not applicable" where the due date of implementation either fell in the last quarter of the year or could not materialise.

Sisodia said the outcome budget was a "rare feature" of AAP government in Delhi which has been trying to nurture an open, accountable, pro-active and purposeful way of governance.

