Dedicated website for Lalit Kala Akademi marquee event

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi will be launching an independent website on the Triennales for which it is in the process of digitising the contents on visual art produced by international and national artists for the high-profile event.

The Triennale was held first in 1968, and the contents would be digitised since then to give artists from across the globe an idea about the Triennale. Until now, there were attempts to bring short-term websites on events as and when they happened.

“Artists from India and other parts of the world will be able to access the content produced during its earlier editions, and history and background of the event before they take part in the event. It is important to document art digitally as the Triennale is a very important part of the Akademi and for artists,” said an Akademi official.

Currently, the outreach is limited as there are no digitised versions of the different forms of visual art produced for these events, “This will also make the event more popular among a range of countries and help the event draw more participation. The aim is to also bring a wide range of artists and art together. It is important for us to realise the potential of the Triennale as a global event.”

In order to make the website attractive, the Akademi plans to add the pictures of awardees, previous artists from participating countries, snippets of speeches by chief guests, and videos of cultural programmes on the website.

“The website will be launched before the Triennale (next year),” the official said.