Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights evaluates over 4,000 schools in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has evaluated over 4,000 schools for improving accountability of the stakeholders in the education sector. Under the initiative of School Development Index (SDI), the Commission completed evaluation of the 4,041 schools on February 18 in the city.

“We are getting really positive feedback from govt schools as well as private schools about such assessment, in contrast to the initial fear about the same,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at an event to mark the end of the phase-II of the SDI project. “It’s a question of utmost importance to the nation as to how are the places where every citizen spends six-eight hours of his/her childhood? Where does a school stand on relevant quality parameters. It’s most important to understand this as a nation.”

The SDI evaluation will lead to comprehensive, credible and independent evaluation of the schools on the parameters of child safety, learning and social inclusion, the report said. Under the parameter of child safety, several aspects, including physical, mental, sexual, hygiene are being evaluated, while under the learning criteria the aspects included availability, adequacy and accessibility of teaching resources.

“The interactive dashboards will allow the parents to look at schools’ performance on the criteria of their choice as they will be able to organise schools on the basis of distance from their locality, type of school, performance on one or more criteria, etc allowing them to take informed decisions,”Sisodia said.