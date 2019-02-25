Home Cities Delhi

HC pulls up Delhi government for delay in appointment of notaries

The court direction came on a plea claiming that after the expiry of the tenure of the notaries in December 2016, no steps were taken by the Delhi government for further appointments.

Published: 25th February 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court pulled up the AAP government on Monday for delaying the appointment of notaries, saying the people were suffering as a result as they were not able to avail of facilities for which notarised affidavits were required.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao directed the Delhi government to notify the notaries who have been approved for an appointment within 10 days, failing which coercive action would be taken by the court against the officials concerned.

"Appointment of notaries being delayed, due to which the public is suffering as they are unable to avail of the facilities available to them and are being adversely affected.

"It is directed that within 10 days, the approved appointments be notified, else coercive action will be taken by this court," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on March 14.

The court direction came on a plea claiming that after the expiry of the tenure of the notaries in December 2016, no steps were taken by the Delhi government for further appointments.

Notaries are persons licensed by the government to witness signatures on documents.

The court had, in February last year, directed the government to take prompt steps to rectify the problem.

During the brief hearing on Monday, the bench was told that the notification was approved by the Delhi government's Law Minister and was awaiting the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi notaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp