HC pulls up Delhi government for delay in appointment of notaries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court pulled up the AAP government on Monday for delaying the appointment of notaries, saying the people were suffering as a result as they were not able to avail of facilities for which notarised affidavits were required.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao directed the Delhi government to notify the notaries who have been approved for an appointment within 10 days, failing which coercive action would be taken by the court against the officials concerned.

"Appointment of notaries being delayed, due to which the public is suffering as they are unable to avail of the facilities available to them and are being adversely affected.

"It is directed that within 10 days, the approved appointments be notified, else coercive action will be taken by this court," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on March 14.

The court direction came on a plea claiming that after the expiry of the tenure of the notaries in December 2016, no steps were taken by the Delhi government for further appointments.

Notaries are persons licensed by the government to witness signatures on documents.

The court had, in February last year, directed the government to take prompt steps to rectify the problem.

During the brief hearing on Monday, the bench was told that the notification was approved by the Delhi government's Law Minister and was awaiting the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.