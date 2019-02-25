Home Cities Delhi

Mountaineer Kamal Kaur aims for Everest and more

Apart from believing in multi-tasking, Kaur gears up to summit Mount Everest this year as she hopes to complete all fourteen 8,000 metre peaks.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Kaur

Kamal Kaur

Some women completely believe in challenging the self and setting new, ever higher benchmarks for others to follow and mountaineer Kamal Kaur is one such inspiring individual. Affectionately known as ‘the Kam Lady’, her love for the mountains started with the modest Three Peaks 24 hour challenge which she undertook to raise funds for charity. The Three Peaks challenge involves summiting the three highest peaks in the UK within 24 hours; this including Mount Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Scafell Pike in England. Soon after this adventure Kam undertook her first successful major summit, ascending to the top of Kilimanjaro with a group of fire-fighters. She has never looked back since!

A firm believer in multi-tasking and making the most of the time available to her, mountain spirit Kamal Kaur is now gearing up for her biggest and most challenging expedition to date, this being to summit Mount Everest this year.  Her current ambition is to complete all fourteen 8,000 metre peaks and her life for many years now has constantly been working in this direction.

“I started this journey of adventure and solace some eight years back.  Dedication is what will get you to your destination. You can achieve whatever you want in your life through dedication, sincerity and sacrifices.  I totally understand not everyone’s ultimate goal is to climb a mountain or to push oneself to the brink with extreme physical activities but there are lots of ways to attain what you desire,” says Kam, and this just happens to be one of hers.  She is full of praise for her guide and friend Rolfe Oostra and his expedition company 360 Expeditions for making each of her mountaineering journeys so memorable.
Kam has already conquered five out of the Seven Summits - these being the highest continental points in the world and including Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Aconcagua in South America, Mount Meru in Africa, Elbrus in Russia and Denali in North America. She has successfully tackled 10 high altitude mountains across the globe; Machu Pichu and Mount Misti in South America, Cho Oyo in Tibet and Ama Dablan in Nepal to name a few.

So does this mean she spends all of her time mountaineering?  Of course not!  When at leisure Kam has attended the Shivananda Yoga Teacher Training course at the Tamil Nadu Ashram in India to gain experience as a yoga teacher and to cultivate her inner peace during the brief periods in-between her hectic schedule of expeditions. She has been practicing yoga for almost a decade now and it is fundamental to her positive approach to life.

Kam is active in giving her time and energy to others and has worked with children and troubled teenagers as well as being an active volunteer in mental health awareness campaigns. A firm believer in equality for the sexes, Kam hopes in the future to do more work with programmes for female empowerment and self-determination.  She hopes maintain her inspirational mountaineering life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Kaur Three Peaks 24 hour challenge Mt. Everest Inspiring women Mountaineering woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp